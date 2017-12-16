The Pancyprian Choir of NY Annual Christmas Concert Kalanta

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Association of America Cultural Division presented the Pancyprian Choir of NY’s Annual Christmas Concert Kalanta on Friday, December 15 at St. Catherine and St. George Church in Astoria. Pancyprian Choir Artistic and Musical Director Phytos Stratis led the wonderful performers in the charming and festive concert which featured the classic Christmas Kalanta, traditional Kalanta from Cyprus, Chios, Pontos, and Epiros, the beautiful Greek Orthodox Christmas hymns, and enchanting bilingual versions of the Christmas carols.

