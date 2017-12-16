Four University Students Hospitalised After Attack by Unknown Assailants

ATHENS – Four university students were injured when a group of 15 individuals wearing helmets attacked them and other students with wooden rods shortly after 02:00 on Saturday morning, during an event organized by the Theatre Department of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in central Athens.

The unknown assailants stormed into the campus, hit students, damaged the building, stole a box with money from the ticket sales and fled.

The four victims are being treated for their injuries in Evangelismos hospital. Police is investigating the incident.