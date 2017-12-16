Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
ELEFTHEROS TIPOS: One-off benefit for military officers slashed
DEMOKRATIA: Betrayal by Gavroglou
ETHNOS: Strong signal for foray into markets
ESTIA: SYRIZA’s devious plan against ND
ELEFTHERIA TOU TIPOU: Hidden agenda for Thrace
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: They profess an exit from memorandums while the disaster continues
AVGHI: Mitsotakis undermines social security
EFIMERITHA TON SINTAKTON: Rip out the ‘deep state’ in Thrace
KATHIMERINI: Migration divides the EU
O LOGOS: OSE derailed
PARAPOLITIKA: Kammenos at the door of the FBI
RIZOSPASTIS: Strong message for continued fight
TA NEA: Desperate government trapped in an impasse
KARFI: Fofi’s reliance towards Tsipras with bill proposal on protecting main residence
KONTRANEWS: Alexis managed to isolate the countries that wanted to burden Greece, Italy and Spain with refugees
PARASKINIO: Triple gift for Tsipras