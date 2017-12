ATHENS – By stating “we are ready to change Greece” the president of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, signalled the opening of the 11th New Democracy Conference.

He also attacked prime minister Alexis Tsipras and the government, while he approached the political parties Kinima Allagis and Potami.

Δείτε ζωντανά τις εργασίες του 11ου Συνεδρίου της Νέας Δημοκρατίας. #axizoume_kalytera Posted by ΝΕΑ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ on Saturday, December 16, 2017

