ND’s Mitsotakis and Angela Merkel Discuss Refugee, Migration Issues

ATHENS – Greece’s main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, head of the New Democracy party, had a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the European Peoples’ Party (EPP) summit, ND announced on Friday. According to ND’s press release, their meeting focused on refugee and migration issues.

Mitsotakis noted an urgent need to speed up the process of examining asylum applications in Greece so that the European agreement on distributing refugees among EU countries might be more efficiently implemented while those not qualifying for asylum can be returned to Turkey, ND reported.

He also referred to a need to revise the Dublin II Treaty rules in order to introduce common asylum regulations in the EU, a view with which Merkel fully agreed. The German chancellor promised to also examine actions to help in this direction.