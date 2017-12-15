Cleveland Ohio Cathedral Gives Time Limit to Archdiocese

CLEVELAND, OH – The Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Cleveland, OH has given the Archdiocese until April to provide a detailed report explaining the state of its finances, and absent such report would stop sending monthly payments to the Archdiocese beginning the following month, May, 2018.

In a letter dated November 16, 2017, the parish wrote to His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios that “we cannot support a leadership that fails to carefully use the contributions of the Faithful. There …