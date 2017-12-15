Mitsotakis: New Democracy to Present “Greece of the Future”

New Democracy (ND) is prepared and it will prove it during its conference at the weekend, main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Fileleftheros newspaper on Thursday.

Mitsotakis stressed that his party’s programme focuses on the citizens and especially poorer citizens and the middle class.

“Taxes will be reduced and this is our non-negotiable commitment, irrespective of the acceptance of the next government’s request to reduce the surpluses agreed by SYRIZA,” he said, stressing that it is a strategic choice of New Democracy and a basic prerequisite for the recovery of the economy.

The main opposition leader estimated that Greece’s creditors will accept a lower primary surplus target before 2023 and reiterated that the tax cuts will apply irrespective of the negotiation on the primary surplus.

Mitsotakis also pledged to simplify procedures for investments.