UN Envoy Nimetz Sees Greece-FYROM Name Deal in 2018

He hasn’t been right yet despite years of trying, but United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz said he expects 2018 will be the year that a name feud between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is finally settled.

The American lawyer said the name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) “can and must be resolved next year,” although simultaneously admitting there isn’t a “magical new name” being put on the table to satisfy both sides.

A new moderate Administration elected earlier this year in FYROM, with Premier Zoran Zaev reaching out to Greece, has raised optimism the countries can set aside differences and agree on a mutually-acceptable international name for the former Yugoslav Republic that was one of those which broke away when Yugoslavia came apart.

A Greek government 26 years ago allowed the use of the word Macedonia in the FYROM acronym, immediately leading to Greece’s northern neighbor declaring Greek lands, including the country’s second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, declaring it was the homeland of Alexander the Great, naming its airport after him and putting out maps showing Greek lands belonged to FYROM, abutting the Greek province of the same name.

“There is a real push for some resolution in the next months,”Nimetz said in Brussels, where negotiations have resumed after a three-year hiatus when he didn’t even try to bring them together.

In a joint conference with Greek government envoy Adamantios Vasilakis and FYROM’s Vasko Naumovski, Nimetz said that the meeting however showed everyone involved has to try harder.

He said the talks were held in a “very good atmosphere,” and that there was optimism in both capitals even though new new name is being discussed and as all previous suggestions with geographical qualifiers included the word Macedonia, preferred by headline writers.

Unlike previous hardliners in FYROM, he said the new government has made settling the name dispute a top priority because Greece is barring the country’s hopes of getting into NATO or the European Union unless an agreement is reached.

Greece has already lost the public opinion and political debate as some two-thirds of the world recognizes FYROM as Macedonia and that’s almost always how it is referred to publicly and by international news agencies, leaving Greece almost isolated.

Nimetz said talks will intensify in January, February and March in New York and maybe in Europe, without saying if he would come to Greece of FYROM.

He said he had listened to both sides and tried to understand their positions. A solution, he said, requires “hard work, political will and good diplomacy,” without saying if that hadn’t been the intention for more than two decades of stalled talks.

Zaev told media he believes the talks in coming days will confirm the will of both sides to reach a solution “to the problem Greece has with our constitutional name.”

Dimitris Papadimoulis, a Member of the European Parliament from Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, and a Vice-President of the body, said the new push was welcome and that a nam deal would be a “passport” for FYROM’s EU and NATO ambitions.

“The new government creates a more positive atmosphere for (establishing) a better relationship between the two neighboring countries,” Papadimoulis told FYROM’s Nova TV in an interview, adding that he saw a “window of opportunity,” and that, “We have common interests in stabilizing the region,” now.

“A compromise solution will be the best passport for the country’s European orientation and NATO membership,” Papadimoulis said. “Greece could be your best friend in your efforts,” he added.