Russia Says Will Do “Whatever Necessary” to Block Vinnik’s Extradition to US

By ANA December 14, 2017

A police officer escorts Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik, left, with other suspects, as they arrive at Greece's supreme court in Athens, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Greece's Supreme Court is due to rule whether to allow the extradition of a Russian cybercrime suspect to the United States to stand trial for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency bitcoin. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The Russian embassy in Greece said on Wednesday it will do “whatever is necessary” to defend the legal rights Russian bitcoin fraud suspect Aleksander Vinnik, according to a report by Ria Novosti which cited the embassy, following a decision by the Supreme Court to extradite the suspect to the United States.

U.S. authorities suspect him of laundering 4 billion dollars through a bitcoin platform.

“The Embassy, like the Russian Foreign Ministry, has done and will do whatever is necessary to defend the legal rights of this Russian citizen,” the embassy was quoted as saying.

One of Vinnik’s lawyers, Ilias Spyrliadis, said he does not consider the top court decision as final and will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to stop the extradition. He said the defence team will wait for the full court ruling to be published next week to read the arguments.

After exhausting all appeals, he will now await the decision of Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, who has to sign off on the court’s decision.


