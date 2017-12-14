Russia Says Will Do “Whatever Necessary” to Block Vinnik’s Extradition to US

ATHENS – The Russian embassy in Greece said on Wednesday it will do “whatever is necessary” to defend the legal rights Russian bitcoin fraud suspect Aleksander Vinnik, according to a report by Ria Novosti which cited the embassy, following a decision by the Supreme Court to extradite the suspect to the United States.

U.S. authorities suspect him of laundering 4 billion dollars through a bitcoin platform.

“The Embassy, like the Russian Foreign Ministry, has done and will do whatever is necessary to defend the legal rights of this Russian citizen,” the embassy was quoted as saying.

One of Vinnik’s lawyers, Ilias Spyrliadis, said he does not consider the top court decision as final and will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to stop the extradition. He said the defence team will wait for the full court ruling to be published next week to read the arguments.

After exhausting all appeals, he will now await the decision of Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, who has to sign off on the court’s decision.