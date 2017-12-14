Papadimitriou, Ross Push Forward Work of Joint Cooperation Committee in DC

A joint Greek-U.S. committee tasked with working on economic and investment issues in Athens will include high-level Commerce Department officials who will participate through teleconference in its meetings, Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou and the U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross agreed during in a meeting in Washington, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The meetings of the so-called Economic Cooperation Committee are held between officials from the Greek economy ministry and the American embassy in Athens.

Papadimitriou and Ross discussed issues relating to investments and intellectual property rights (IPRs) and agreed to intensify the committee?s meetings, whose work has already started in Athens at a technical level.

Ross also reiterated his intention to attend the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in 2018 where the United States is the honourary country.