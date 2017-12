Analysis

It is more than urgent that without any delay there needs to be a renewal in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

New blood and brains are needed in the parishes. This current generation fades away slowly but surely, and no new replacements are on the horizon. With few exceptions, there is a general standstill and growing old among the ranks. Even a quick look at many of our parishes shows that we are an aging Church. Many of the …