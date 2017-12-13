Equality California Εndorses Eleni Kounalakis for Lt. Governor

“Equality California is proud to endorse Eleni Kounalakis for Lieutenant Governor. Kounalakis has been a longstanding ally and activist, advancing civil rights and social justice for the LGBTQ community. She was actively opposed to Proposition 8, and as Ambassador to Hungary, made fighting for LGBTQ civil rights and protecting vulnerable LGBTQ people in Hungary one of her key priorities. We are confident she will continue to advocate to enhance the rights of LGBTQ Californians as our next Lieutenant Governor,” Rick Zbur, Executive Director of Equality California said.

“While California has led the nation on equality, we face constant attacks from the Trump Administration and those who want to roll back progress on civil rights, which is why we need Eleni’s leadership in Sacramento. She will always be a partner and ally to the LGBTQ community, and she will fight tirelessly for fairness and equality for every person in our great state” EQCA said in a press release.

“Eleni has dedicated her life to public service and to making a real difference in people’s lives.

“Eleni will never back down from protecting our values and championing progress. We need her leadership to keep advancing justice and equality for all Californians.

“Equality California (EQCA) is the largest statewide LGBTQ organization in the nation. It strives to create a world that is healthy, just and fully equal for everyone who identifies as LGBTQ, and our team could not be more proud of this endorsement and support for Eleni.