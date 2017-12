NEW YORK – The Ronald McDonald House New York (RMHNY) Greek Division, on Tuesday, December 12, held its 22nd Annual Christmas Dinner, honoring Nikitas and Marika Drakotos, Partners and Founders of M&N Management Corporation, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. The couple was honored for their generosity to the organization which helps so many families with children battling cancer.

Mrs. Marika Drakotos was a dear friend of the late Niki Sideris the founder and first chairman of …