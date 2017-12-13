Greek-American John Stamos at 54, Expecting Child with Fiancée

NEW YORK – Greek-American actor John Stamos and his fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting their first child, according to People magazine. Stamos will be featured on People’s cover, due out on Friday, to discuss the prospect of being a dad for the first time at age 54. He tells People that he always wanted to be a father and had a lot of practice over the years through playing an uncle on ABC’s Full House and in other projects playing a father.

Stamos told People’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle that “he and McHugh ‘talked about’ having a baby in the past — and everything just fell into place.”

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’ ” the actor said, as reported by People.

Adding that the 31-year-old McHugh, a model and actress, said, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’ [she responded jokingly] ‘Because you’re old.’”

The couple dated for nearly two years before, Stamos popped the question on October 22 at Disneyland in California.

Stamos told People, “The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway. So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh told People. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

While the couple is extremely happy about the baby, they are keeping quiet on whether it is a boy or girl. Stamos said, as People reported, that he “always wanted to be a dad” but wasn’t sure it would happen, “People would say, ‘You should have a child’ [and] I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’”

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he said in his usual lighthearted manner, as reported by People, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV… all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”