Our Everyday Greek: This December we Speak in Greek about Christmas Gifts

Ask your beloved in Greek what Christmas gifts do they want. Below are common phrases.
ΗΓιωργία (Γ) and η Ιωάννα (I) discuss about buying Christmas gifts.
DIALOGUE
Greek phrase Pronunciation Meaning
Γ: Καλημέρα, πούπας; KaliMEra, POO PAS? Good morning, where do you go?
Ι: Πάωσταμαγαζιά. PAo STA mayaziA. I go to the stores.
Πρέπειναπάρω PREpi NA PAro I have to buy
δώρα για τα Χριστούγεννα. DOrayiATAhriSTOOyena. Christmas gifts.
Γ: Κιεγώ. Πρέπει KE eYO. PREpi Me, too. I have
ναπάρωδώρα NA PAro DOra to buy gifts
γιατονπαππού, yiA TON paPOO, for grandfather,
γιατηγιαγιάμου yiA TEE yiayiA for grandmother
καιγιαταπαιδιά. KE yiA TA pediA. and for the kids.
Ι: Εγώπρέπειναπάρωδώρα eYO PREpi NA PAro DOra I have to buy gifts
γιατογιομου yiA TO yiO moo for my son
και για την κόρη μου. KE yiA TEEn KOri moo. and for my daughter.
Γ: Τι δώρα θέλουν; TEEDOraTHEloon? What gifts do they want?
Ηκόρημου EE KOri moo My daughter
θέλειέναφόρεμα. THEli Ena FOrema. wants a dress.
Ογιόςμου O yiOS moo My son
θέλειέναπαντελόνι. THEli Ena panteLOni. wants pants.
Ι: Οπαππούςθέλει O paPOOS THEli Grandpa wants
έναπουκάμισο. Ena pooKAmiso. a shirt.
Ηγιαγιάθέλει EE yiayiA THeli Grandma wants
έναμαντήλι. Ena maNTEELi. a dress.
Γ: Εσύτιδώροθέλεις; eSEE TEE DOro THElis? What gift do you want?
Ι: Εγώθέλωδιακοπές. eYO THElo diakoPES. I want a (holiday) break.
BASIC VOCABULARY
Greek word Pronunciation Meaning
ΤαΧριστούγεννα TA hriSTOOyena Christmas
Τοδώρο To DOro gift
Ταδώρα TA DOra gifts
Πού POO where
Εγώπάω eYO PAo I go
Εσύπας eSEE PAS you go
Τομαγαζί TO mayaZEE store
Ταμαγαζιά TA mayaziA stores
Στα STA to, at (plural)
Πρέπει PREpi I have to, I must
Ναπάω NA PAo to go
Ναπάρω NA PAro to buy, to take
Για yiA for
Οπαππούς O paPOOS grandfather (Nominative)
Τονπαππού TON paPOO grandfather (Accusative)
Ηγιαγιά EE yiayiA grandmother (Nominative)
Τηνγιαγιά TEEN yiayiA grandmother (Accusative)
Τοπαιδί TO paDEE child, kid
Ταπαιδιά TA pediA children, kids
Ογιός O yiOS son (Nominative)
Τονγιο TON yiO son (Accusative)
Ηκόρη EE KOri daughter (Nominative)
Τηνκόρη TEEN KOri daughter (Accusative)
Εγώθέλω eYO THElo I want
Εσύθέλεις eSEE theLIS you want
Θέλει THEli he/she/it wants
Θέλουν THEloon they want
Τοπουκάμισο TO pooKAmiso shirt
Τομαντήλι TO maNTEEli scarf
Τοφόρεμα TO FOrema dress
Τοπαντελόνι TO panteLOni pants
Ένα Ena one
Οιδιακοπές EE diakoPES holidays
Τι TEE what
GREEK WORDS IN ENGLISH
The Greek word παιδί is the first compound of words as pediatric and pedagogy.
GRAMMAR
Nouns that follow the preposition γιαare always put in accusative case. For masculine gender nouns the article is τονand the final -ςof the ending is omitted. For feminine gender nouns the article is τηνand the ending the same as in the nominative case.
EXERCISE
Τι δώρο θέλουν για τα Χριστούγεννα;
Try to match the Greek phrase with their translation in English.
- Ο παππούς θέλει ένα παντελόνι. Grandpa wants a scarf.
- Η γιαγιά θέλει ένα μαντήλι. Grandma wants pants.
- Η κόρη μου θέλει ένα φόρεμα. My son wants a shirt.
- Ο γιος μου θέλει ένα πουκάμισο. My daughter wants a dress.
PRONUNCIATION KEY
i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.