Our Everyday Greek: This December we Speak in Greek about Christmas Gifts

Ask your beloved in Greek what Christmas gifts do they want. Below are common phrases.

ΗΓιωργία (Γ) and η Ιωάννα (I) discuss about buying Christmas gifts.

DIALOGUE

Greek phrase Pronunciation Meaning

Γ: Καλημέρα, πούπας; KaliMEra, POO PAS? Good morning, where do you go?

Ι: Πάωσταμαγαζιά. PAo STA mayaziA. I go to the stores.

Πρέπειναπάρω PREpi NA PAro I have to buy

δώρα για τα Χριστούγεννα. DOrayiATAhriSTOOyena. Christmas gifts.

Γ: Κιεγώ. Πρέπει KE eYO. PREpi Me, too. I have

ναπάρωδώρα NA PAro DOra to buy gifts

γιατονπαππού, yiA TON paPOO, for grandfather,

γιατηγιαγιάμου yiA TEE yiayiA for grandmother

καιγιαταπαιδιά. KE yiA TA pediA. and for the kids.

Ι: Εγώπρέπειναπάρωδώρα eYO PREpi NA PAro DOra I have to buy gifts

γιατογιομου yiA TO yiO moo for my son

και για την κόρη μου. KE yiA TEEn KOri moo. and for my daughter.

Γ: Τι δώρα θέλουν; TEEDOraTHEloon? What gifts do they want?

Ηκόρημου EE KOri moo My daughter

θέλειέναφόρεμα. THEli Ena FOrema. wants a dress.

Ογιόςμου O yiOS moo My son

θέλειέναπαντελόνι. THEli Ena panteLOni. wants pants.

Ι: Οπαππούςθέλει O paPOOS THEli Grandpa wants

έναπουκάμισο. Ena pooKAmiso. a shirt.

Ηγιαγιάθέλει EE yiayiA THeli Grandma wants

έναμαντήλι. Ena maNTEELi. a dress.

Γ: Εσύτιδώροθέλεις; eSEE TEE DOro THElis? What gift do you want?

Ι: Εγώθέλωδιακοπές. eYO THElo diakoPES. I want a (holiday) break.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

ΤαΧριστούγεννα TA hriSTOOyena Christmas

Τοδώρο To DOro gift

Ταδώρα TA DOra gifts

Πού POO where

Εγώπάω eYO PAo I go

Εσύπας eSEE PAS you go

Τομαγαζί TO mayaZEE store

Ταμαγαζιά TA mayaziA stores

Στα STA to, at (plural)

Πρέπει PREpi I have to, I must

Ναπάω NA PAo to go

Ναπάρω NA PAro to buy, to take

Για yiA for

Οπαππούς O paPOOS grandfather (Nominative)

Τονπαππού TON paPOO grandfather (Accusative)

Ηγιαγιά EE yiayiA grandmother (Nominative)

Τηνγιαγιά TEEN yiayiA grandmother (Accusative)

Τοπαιδί TO paDEE child, kid

Ταπαιδιά TA pediA children, kids

Ογιός O yiOS son (Nominative)

Τονγιο TON yiO son (Accusative)

Ηκόρη EE KOri daughter (Nominative)

Τηνκόρη TEEN KOri daughter (Accusative)

Εγώθέλω eYO THElo I want

Εσύθέλεις eSEE theLIS you want

Θέλει THEli he/she/it wants

Θέλουν THEloon they want

Τοπουκάμισο TO pooKAmiso shirt

Τομαντήλι TO maNTEEli scarf

Τοφόρεμα TO FOrema dress

Τοπαντελόνι TO panteLOni pants

Ένα Ena one

Οιδιακοπές EE diakoPES holidays

Τι TEE what

GREEK WORDS IN ENGLISH

The Greek word παιδί is the first compound of words as pediatric and pedagogy.

GRAMMAR

Nouns that follow the preposition γιαare always put in accusative case. For masculine gender nouns the article is τονand the final -ςof the ending is omitted. For feminine gender nouns the article is τηνand the ending the same as in the nominative case.

EXERCISE

Τι δώρο θέλουν για τα Χριστούγεννα;

Try to match the Greek phrase with their translation in English.

Ο παππούς θέλει ένα παντελόνι. Grandpa wants a scarf. Η γιαγιά θέλει ένα μαντήλι. Grandma wants pants. Η κόρη μου θέλει ένα φόρεμα. My son wants a shirt. Ο γιος μου θέλει ένα πουκάμισο. My daughter wants a dress.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.