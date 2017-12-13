Letter to the Editor: Racist Professor Deserves An “F” in Anthropology

To the Editor:

I was disturbed recently by an article on your website “Greek Professor in UK Says Hoop Star Antetokounmpo Not Greek” (Nov. 22) that included a racist person’s nonsense that Greek basketball players are not Greek if they are not white.

I think it is sad in this day and age to discriminate against gifted athletes who make Greece proud with the dedication to pursuing excellence and also representing the homeland. If people knew how difficult it is to reach that level in sports, they would have greater appreciation for the young people who sacrifice so much to be the best at something that very few people actually achieve. It is extremely difficult to be the top in any sport.

Greece should embrace anyone who wants to represent the country so well and in such a positive way.Some obscure professor who lives in Britain has no right to make judgements about who is or is not Greek. If having a Greek parent and being born in Greece doesn’t make you Greek, what exactly does? Sofoklis Schortsanitis and Giannis Antetokounmpo deserve to be recognized for their achievements and are a credit to the game and to their country, Greece!

John Z. Apostolakis

Boston, MA