Ahead of e-Foreclosures, Greek Notaries Cancel Foreclosure Auctions

ATHENS – Fearful of violent reprisals from protesters trying to block the sale of debtors homes, Greece’s notaries put off scheduled auctions Dec. 13 while the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition moves to let homes be foreclosed online and electronically.

The e-foreclosures, breaking another vow by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to protect homeowners buried under harsh austerity measures he continued, reneging on his campaign vows, are set to begin in 2018 to get around the protests.

Notaries had been boycotting the auctions until a new round recently which saw riot police fire tear gas inside a court to clear protesters shooting fire extinguisher spray at them, causing some furor within SYRIZA.

But Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a leader of the so-called Group of 53 in SYRIZA that is supposed to represents its most Leftist elements but has backed down to Tsipras’ demands they support austerity, said that homes had to be seized to save banks, an ideological enemy of the government.

The auctions of foreclosed property at local courts in the greater Athens area and the Aegean islands were cancelled, after notaries’ associations again decided to instruct members to abstain from the legal process, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The notaries said they want stepped-up police protection although the spectacle of riot police battling protesters had ired some in SYRIZA opposed to foreclosures philosophically but who support them pragmatically as they’ve said it’s not their fault for having double standards because they have no choice.

The cancelled auctions included court-foreclosed real estate for owners’ arrears to banks, the Greek state, municipalities and social security funds although the government had said the target was strategic defaulters who could afford to pay but who weren’t and that homes under 300,000 euros ($352,000) wouldn’t be touched under a verbal promise from banks.