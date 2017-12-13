Cyprus’ Humanitarian Commissioner Says Turkey Hiding Missing Persons Remains

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs has joined in criticism that Turkey refuses to divulge any information about people missing since its unlawful 1974 invasion and occupation of the northern third of the island.

Photis Photiou said Turkey was “inhuman and criminal,” as he accused the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes at the same time he wants to join the European Union, of failure to co-operate.

Photiou said Turkey won’t help on a “humanitarian issue, because the missing persons is not a political issue but an issue touching human lives.”

He said some 900 people are still missing and this represented a “shame for the international community,” which isn’t pushing for them to be found. “Turkey does not cooperate despite the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights,” he added, the Famagusta Gazette said of a Cyprus News Agency (CNA) report.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, to exhume, identify and return remains of missing persons Photiou also accused Turkey of “committing a double crime,” saying after killing women and children and throwing their bodies in wells the remains were then moved to prevent their discovery. He said Turkey wants “to conceal the horror brought upon our country.”

“Since then we seek these burial sites where the remains were moved but usually to no avail,” he went on to say. He added that, “The missing persons mark the most tragic and most unfair and most painful aspect of the tragedy of the Cypriot people,” and remains unresolved.

Earlier this month, with unity talks collapsed, Turkey’s refusal to reveal the fate of people missing after it unlawful 1974 invasion were “criminal and inhuman,” Cyprus’ Minister of Transport, Communication and Works Marios Demetriades said.

His comments came as he delivered a eulogy on Nov. 19 at the funeral service for the remains of one of those who had been missing, Loucas Adamou, although his government didn’t raise the issue during negotiations that failed to bring the island together again.

“Forty-three years have passed and we are still looking for the two-thirds of our missing persons during the Turkish invasion,” he said, noting that 1,000 people are still missing, CNA reported.

He spoke of the lingering pain of the families and friends of the missing although the bi-communal Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) was set up in 1981 and has worked to find some answers and uncover mass graves.

“Unfortunately, Turkey does not cooperate, despite the convictions of the European Court of Human Rights, where Ankara was found guilty for this crime,” he said, without adding why Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades didn’t press for answers or make it a condition of the unity talks.

“Today, we renew our commitment to the relatives of all missing persons in Cyprus that we will continue the struggle until there is full investigation into the fate of each and every one of our missing persons,” he promised without saying why it hadn’t been done during the more than four years the government has been in power.