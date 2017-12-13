Starting Jan. 1, Greece Bans Free Plastic Shopping Bags

ATHENS – More than a decade after some supermarkets said they would use biodegradable shopping bags but didn’t, Greece’s government will require them and retail stores as of Jan. 1, 2018 to charge customers for plastic bags in a bid to rein in their use.

The bags are blamed for extensive environmental damage but the country has been slow to move toward the ban or force stores to charge customers even a minimal amount after howls from retailers.

The decision to ban free carrier bags is in line with a 2015 European Union directive aimed at limiting use per person to 90 bags a year by 2019 and 40 by 2025. It wasn’t explained why there isn’t an all-out ban given the damage the bags do, getting caught in trees and winding up in the sea where they are a danger to fish.

According to the Hellenic Recycling Agency (EOAN), in 2015 alone Greeks used between 242 and 363 plastic bags per person, while in the EU as a whole, use came to 98.6 billion plastic bags.

Since it was invented 52 years ago, the plastic bag has become a major threat to marine life and other ecosystems due to widespread and unrestricted use, EOAN warned.