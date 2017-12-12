Fr. Alexander Karloutsos is “Counting the Cost” of St. Nicholas Church

By Theodoros Kalmoukos December 12, 2017

Fr. Alexander Karloutsos TNH Archive

NEW YORK.- Rev. Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Alexander Karloutsos issued a “Monthly Update” about the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at The world Trade Center, entitled “Counting the Cost” offering an explanation about the events that prompted the construction work of St. Nicholas Church to stop as The National Herald reveled exclusively last week.
Fr. Karloutsos told the readers of the newsletter that the work stoppage is temporary and assured them that he “will not let …

