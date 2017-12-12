Tsipras Says EU is the Driver in Efforts to Protect the Planet after Paris Summit

PARIS – World leaders reaffirmed their commitment to tackle climate change, protect the planet and create better prospects for future generations, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday evening after a summit in Paris, where he is attending the “One Planet Summit”.

“We have reaffirmed today this great commitment and sent jointly a very important message and let us hope that everyone will hear it, because in this effort we all have to contribute,” he said.

“European countries, the EU, are the driver of the necessary reforms to protect the planet, to protect future generations from climate change. Unfortunately, the United States did not follow. But I believe that in this joint effort that concerns our commitment to the next generations, we need everyone and it is never too late to revise their positions and their actions so that we can all commit to protecting the future of this planet and the future of future generations,” he added.

Greece has been late in adopting the necessary changes to address climate change, he continued, but has picked up pace recently and will achieve its goals for 2020 and very possibly for 2030.

“I’d like to remind you that our target for 2030 is to produce 50 percent of the energy to cover Greece’s needs from renewable energy sources,” he said, citing the country’s ample availability of sun, water and wind.

He said Greece is contributing its part to the great effort to stop climate change, protect the planet and “create more auspicious prospects” for future generations.

The all-day event is organized by France, the United Nations and the World Bank, and is taking place exactly two years after the historic Paris Agreement. According to the organisers, “A main focus of this event will be to determine how those working in public and private finance can innovate to support and accelerate our common efforts to fight climate change.”