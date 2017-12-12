Tsipras Says EU is the Driver in Efforts to Protect the Planet after Paris Summit

By ANA December 12, 2017

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is welcomed by French President, left, before a lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS – World leaders reaffirmed their commitment to tackle climate change, protect the planet and create better prospects for future generations, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday evening after a summit in Paris, where he is attending the “One Planet Summit”.

“We have reaffirmed today this great commitment and sent jointly a very important message and let us hope that everyone will hear it, because in this effort we all have to contribute,” he said.

“European countries, the EU, are the driver of the necessary reforms to protect the planet, to protect future generations from climate change. Unfortunately, the United States did not follow. But I believe that in this joint effort that concerns our commitment to the next generations, we need everyone and it is never too late to revise their positions and their actions so that we can all commit to protecting the future of this planet and the future of future generations,” he added.

Greece has been late in adopting the necessary changes to address climate change, he continued, but has picked up pace recently and will achieve its goals for 2020 and very possibly for 2030.

Sweden’s Prime minister Stefan Lofven, left, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev and Greece’s Prime minister Alexis Tsipras, right, talk on the boat leading to the One Planet Summit, Tuesday, Dec.12, 2017, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

“I’d like to remind you that our target for 2030 is to produce 50 percent of the energy to cover Greece’s needs from renewable energy sources,” he said, citing the country’s ample availability of sun, water and wind.

He said Greece is contributing its part to the great effort to stop climate change, protect the planet and “create more auspicious prospects” for future generations.

The all-day event is organized by France, the United Nations and the World Bank, and is taking place exactly two years after the historic Paris Agreement. According to the organisers, “A main focus of this event will be to determine how those working in public and private finance can innovate to support and accelerate our common efforts to fight climate change.”

Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras, left, listens to his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa as they attend the plenary session of One Planet Summit, in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. World leaders, investment funds and energy magnates promised to devote new money and technology to slow global warming at a summit in Paris that President Emmanuel Macron hopes will rev up the Paris climate accord that U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP)


