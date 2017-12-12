Tsakalotos Rejects Concerns about Ethniki Insurance and its Greek-American Investors

NEW YORK – Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos addressed concerns about the Ethniki Insurance and its Greek-American investors, during a press conference with the Greek media at the 19th Invest in Greece Capital Link Forum.

Mr. Tsakalotos speaking for Greece said he was unaware of the scenarios that were being circulated and referred to Greek-American John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, and Koudounis’ speech which had just taken place at the forum.

“I heard Mr. Koudounis give the many reasons why he is …