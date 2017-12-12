The Health Benefits of Eating Fish, Plus Two Recipes

Fatty fish with heart healthy Omega-3s like salmon, anchovies, and mackerel should be a part of a healthy diet. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation which can lower the risk of dying from coronary heart disease. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death, globally, killing more people annually than any other cause, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). As noted on the WHO website, “An estimated 17.7 million people died from CVDs in 2015, representing 31% of …