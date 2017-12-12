The Honor and Responsibility of Being Greek

The Hellenic Medical Society of New York’s (HMSNY) annual Gala on December 2 was one of the most successful events ever in the organization’s history.

They honored Dr. George Kofinas with the Distinguished Physician Award, Dr. Florence (Dia) Christodoulidou with the Distinguished Colleague Award, and New York University Provost Dr. Katherine E. Fleming with the Philhellene Award.

Dr. Kofinas is one of the most distinguished physicians in New York, an expert in reproductive medicine with three clinics, and a …