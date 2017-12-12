Erdogan Says Cypriots Won’t Prevail, Turks “Joint Owners” of Island

On the heels of leaving Greece after an official visit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish-Cypriots are “joint owners” of the island that’s been divided since his country’s unlawful invasion in 1974.

Negotiations to try to bring the island together have failed for decades, including the collapse of talks this past July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

That came after Erdogan, who has the last word on his side over Akinci, said Turkey would never remove an army in the occupied territory and wanted the right to militarily intervene at any time, causing Anastasiades to walk away from the table.

In an interview with the Athens newspaper To Vima, he said, “I would like to clearly express that these dreams of the Greek Cypriots will never happen,” and that he won’t back down in any way.

“Turkish Cypriots will never be reduced to the status of a minority, as the Greek Cypriots wish, on an island where they are joint owners,” he added.

Part of his discussions in Greece with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras concerned Cyprus where Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom, the former Colonial ruler which still has a military base there, are guarantors of security, along with a United Nations small peacekeeping force.

Part of the negotiations between the rival Cypriot leaders included having a Turkish-Cypriot President every other term even though they represent only about 18 percent of the population of more than 1.13 million.

“Negotiations are doomed to remain inconclusive unless there is a change toward an understanding that Turkish Cypriots are political equals,” Erdoğan said.

Although Erdogan refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes, Turkey has been trying since 2005 to join the European Union, of which the island’s legitimate government is a member. Only Turkey in the world recognizes its self-declared Republic in the occupied territory.

“Despite all the double standards of the EU, we still continue to work to gain membership with good will,” Erdogan said. Greece supports the bid but Germany has called for the accession talks to end in the wake of Erdogan taking near-dictatorial powers after a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016.

Criticizing the bloc for blocking new chapters for the country’s accession to the EU, Erdoğan said blocking the chapters did not serve as a constructive criticism.