EU Chief Wants Refugee Quota Ended, Leave Them in Greece, Italy

European Council President Donald Tusk, whose homeland Poland will be sued for refusing to take refugees and migrants, said quotas for European Union countries should be scrapped, leaving them abandoned in Greece and Italy.

There are more than 64,000 in Greece, including more than 15,000 on islands near the coast of Turkey where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has let human traffickers operate despite a suspended swap plan with the EU.

European Commission migration chief Dimitris Avramopoulos, a veteran Greek politician, has wavered for nearly two years and said trying to force EU countries to honor pledges to take in refugees and migrants was too delicate before it was reported they would take to the EU’s highest court.

But Tusk, in a move that would protect his country from being prosecuted, is planning to tell EU leaders to get rid of the refugee quota scheme, the British newspaper The Guardian reported, setting a six-month deadline for the 28 countries to come up with unanimous approval for a new asylum scheme.

If that doesn’t happen, he said he’ll bring forward his own. The council is made up of the heads of state of the EU countries which sets policy although there is also a European Commission President and a European Parliament President.

that foresees member states taking in a certain number of migrants, the Guardian reported “If there is no solution … including on the issue of mandatory quotas, the president of the European council will present a way forward,” states a draft letter from Tusk to national capitals, seen by the Guardian. He is said to be planning to make his proposal at a Dec. 14 EU meeting.

The scheme, which was introduced in 2015 at the peak of the migrant crisis, was rejected by a number of EU member states – most notably Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic – who said refugees and migrants aren’t welcome, leaving the bloc to shut its borders and dump the problem mostly on Greece during a crushing economic crisis.

There was no immediate reaction from the Greek government which has been bitterly criticized by human rights groups for doing too little to help refugees and migrants they said are housed in unfit detention centers and camps at the same time Greece said the EU is doing too little help.