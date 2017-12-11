Peter Zaharatos, Architect and Chocolate Artist, Featured in New York Times

LONG ISLAND CITY – Peter Zaharatos, the owner of SugarCube, a dessert and coffee shop located at 10-16 50th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, was recently featured in an article in the New York Times. With chocolate as his medium, he “has recreated company logos, the ruins of the Greek Temple of Apollo, and the Empire State Building,” the Times reported, adding that the “violinist-turned-architect and now a chocolate artist, Mr. Zaharatos, 45, uses his 3-D printer to design chocolate molds and plates for specific desserts, complete with moats that catch drizzled syrup and fillings.” He and wife, Magda Menounos Zaharatos, 40, who works in marketing, and their two children, Alexandra, 4, and Nicholas, 22 months, live in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, as the Times reported.

The Greek native told the Times about a typical Sunday, “Normally it’s my son who wakes me up — shoving a book in my face, or a toy — around 6:30. Next thing is the morning coffee… it’s the thing that my wife and I both have. Without that, we can’t speak properly.”

He continued, “My 4-year-old daughter’s normally making the breakfast menu. It’ll either be my wife doing her famous pancakes, or my French toast. In the middle of that, I’ll be doing maybe 15, 20 minutes of a 3-D model test in the software Rhinoceros. And then I spend some time with my kids, reading and then drawing, and then we play music together. I studied violin for many years, so I have a violin for my 4-year-old, but my 22-month-old ends up playing that one, and then my daughter ends up playing my little violin, my quarter-size violin, from when I was like 9. So then we’re all playing, but maybe someone will be missing a bow, or will want to take mine, and then a lot of screaming begins and then the whole thing ends.”

Zaharatos said, as reported in the Times, “I go shopping before my own store opens, at a Greek import place, where I can pick up ingredients. Sometimes it’s Greek coffee, or a phyllo dough called Kataifi. There’s a spice called mastiha. It’s an ancient, ancient tree sap that comes from an island called Chios in the Aegean. When you introduce it into custards, or pastry cream, or bread, it enhances flavors. That becomes my secret ingredient.”

He told the Times, “I’m also an architect, so I do have some residential projects and design projects that go on in Brooklyn. On a Sunday morning, I may stop by to see the progress on one of them. And then I’ll head into the city to Chelsea Market. I pick up purées and pistachios and hazelnuts from Piedmont, the Italian hazelnuts. Sundaymornings, you can park anywhere. And then I head over through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel into Long Island City, to get to my store. Because I lack storage, whatever I make, it’s for that day or the next day, maybe three days maximum. I have a regimen of a few desserts that are repeats. If we’re out of pistachio gelato, I’ll roast pistachios, first thing, for exactly nine minutes. If it’s seven minutes, it’s not enough; if it’s 12 minutes, they taste like peanuts. Those get puréed into a paste with a Greek olive oil. Meanwhile, the dairy’s being heated, and then those are brought together and spun.”

Zaharatos noted, as reported in the Times, “A lot of my local customers, they’ll bring me an ingredient — maybe some tea from china, or a bottle of prosecco, or a sparkling rosé — and they say, ‘Peter, will you make something out of this?’ And so I’ll make a sorbet. I set up the 3-D printer outside the store. Passers-by are always stopping, asking me, ‘What is that machine and what is it doing?’ By 1, I’ll have a print, and I’ll start working on the mold. That means immersing the 3-D print into a little box that I make out of leftover cardboard, then mixing a food-grade silicon, to make the kind of rubber that’s going to release.”

“I sometimes don’t eat, or forget to eat,” he told the Times, “If I do eat, it’s something that’s simple and doesn’t mess with my palate. Greek yogurt, honey, walnuts; things I’ve grown up with. Simple, healthy, something that doesn’t keep me down.”

Zaharatos’ day continues, as the Times reported, “Sundays are my really kind of wonderful days for the store, because I normally have jazz bands that play there. They show up around 6:30 p.m. By 8:30, I’ve picked up two bottles of a sparkling rosé. I break one open for the band, and then I’ll use the second for a last sorbet. By 9, I try to leave.”

His day may conclude with a glass of wine and a book to read “on Greek Qabalah; or the Athenian navy, and how it relates to democracy,” as reported in the Times.