Kazantzakis Film Avant Premiere in New York City

NEW YORK – The New York premiere of the much-anticipated film Kazantzakis by Iannis Smaragdis took place at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) Auditorium on December 10. The event was dedicated to Nikos and Carol Mouyiaris, in loving memory of their son Alexis Mouyiaris.

The director Iannis Smaragdis and his wife and producer Eleni Smaragdis, welcomed the guests and gave an introductory speech at the opening of the event. The film’s protagonist Marina Kalogirou who plays Eleni Samiou, Kazantzakis’ wife in …