Despite Reneging, Anastasiades Seen Winning Cypriot Presidency Again

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades’ 2013 backtracking on campaign promises not to allow confiscation of bank accounts and to hold bankers accountable for an economic crisis that required a 10-billion euro ($11.78 billion) international bailout isn’t hurting is chances for re-election.

A poll carried out by Noverna for the daily Politis showed voters think that Anastasiades – who also failed to bring a unity deal with Turkish-Cypriots – is smarter, more open-minded, harder-working and better at promoting the country’s interests than his rivals.

He is being challenged by AKEL’s independent candidate Stavros Malas, DIKO’s Nikolas Papadopoulos, who is also backed by EDEK, the Greens and Solidarity movement.

The other three candidates are the head of Citizens’ Alliance Yiorgos Lillikas, Elam’s Christos Christou, and Laiki bondholders’ candidate Phivos Mavrovouniotis.

Most importantly for the President and the candidates, the poll showed he’s in line to easily win re-election with none of the others a credible threat to unseat him with Malas expected to come second in the preliminary vote.

Papadopoulos comes in second place in most categories, except for “Hard-working” and “Honesty,” where he was third, the Cyprus Mail reported about the survey.

Anastasiades was second only in honesty, with Malas first. Papadopoulos follows in third place, trailed by Lillikas and Christou, who tied in fourth place.

But most respondents said none of the candidates had a clue what was on the minds of the young or grasped the problems of the elderly and nearly 25 percent said none cares a whit about helping refugees and migrants.

Nearly 40 percent felt Anastasiades is more capable of better promoting Cyprus’ strategic interests, followed by Papadopoulos – 12 per cent – and Malas at 11 percent, indicating the incumbent is likely in line with a walkaway win in the coming elections.

Almost half of respondents said it would not make much difference to reunifying the island some 43 years after an unlawful Turkish invasion which sees Turkey occupying the northern third.

Anastasiades left the bargaining table in July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana where he was negotiating with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after Turkey refused to remove an army on the island and wanted the right to militarily intervene when it wanted.