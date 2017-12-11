Doctor Found Dead in His Manhattan Apartment with Knife in Chest

NEW YORK – An acclaimed trauma surgeon was found dead, with a knife in his chest, by his 11-year-old daughter Sunday in his Park Ave. apartment, the New York Daily News says citing police.

Investigators were treating the death of Dr. Dean Lorich as an apparent suicide, sources said.

“He was under some personal stress,” a police source said.

The surgeon was home with his daughter, police said, adding there were no signs of forced entry at the tony Upper East Side apartment at Park Ave. and E. 96th St.

Read the full story here.