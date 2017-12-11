Greece Must Write Off Thousands of Expired Tax Cases

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition’s plans to rein in tax cheats and bring in critical euros during a crushing economic crisis took a hit when tens of thousands of cases involving probes from 2006-10 were written off because of the statute of limitations.

That was after rulings from Greek courts which said the state can no longer chase people during that period which struck down any further audits and financial crimes investigations which could mean that alleged tax cheats will walk away without paying.

It takes up to a decade or longer to take tax cases into court and no major figures have been prosecuted despite vows by a succession of governments to make them pay up or face consequences, perpetuating the country’s culture of evasion.

In November, Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, said there are limits on officials checks on taxpayers accounts in banks.

Those cannot be designated as “supplementary information” by authorities to prove the existence of undisclosed income if five years have passed from the start of an investigation, according the ruling, which said otherwise the government could push the statute of limitations to 10 years, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

The high court limits the state’s right to investigate a large number of tax cases that arose in the 2006-2010 period as tax officials are eager to look at Greeks with secret foreign bank accounts and the court said those could continue.

The ruling essentially means the newly-created Independent Public Revenues Authority cannot go back to look at income that wasn’t declared before 2010.

Tax authorities are said to have voluminous files on transactions of Greek bank accounts that contained at least 300,000 euros ($354,280) from 2000-12 in some 65 CD’s and has been looked at for four years, the paper said.