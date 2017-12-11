Aides Pushing Tsipras for Early Elections Before New Austerity Fallout

ATHENS – Expecting that another wave of austerity measures in 2018 could wipe out what’s left of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s shrinking base after reneging on campaign promises, top aides to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reportedly want him to call early elections to see if they can cling to power.

Tsipras’ coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), have plummeted in polls for going back on their word to save workers, pensioners and the poor, instead following orders of international lenders to hit them with more brutal conditions while letting the rich, tax cheats, politicians and the privileged escape a crushing economic crisis.

The government next year will implement more tough measures, including pension cuts and taxes on low-income families and three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($384.58 billion) will expire at the end of August, and if fiscal targets aren’t met and there isn’t a return to the markets, the specter of a fourth bailout and more austerity is on the horizon.

Tsipras is being advised to try to head off the surging major rival New Democracy Conservatives, the party that was unseated in 2015 snap polls but has rebounded under Kyriakos Mitsotakis into double-digit leads, Kathimerini reported.

Tsipras also is said to be getting ready for yet another Cabinet reshuffle as he has done before in a bid to convince voters he’s moving the country toward recovery, albeit on the back of those who’ve carried most of the burden.

Early elections could come as early as March, more than a year ahead of the next scheduled polls in 2019 with SYRIZA stalwarts anxious too that allowing banks to electronically foreclose on homes – breaking a major promise by the party and Tsipras – could backfire big time and bring them down.

A decision could come after a meeting of Eurozone officials on Jan. 22 to go over terms of an unfinished third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.45 billion) that Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did even though it came with more Draconian measures he swore he would reject but implemented.

With growth predictions being cut and Tsipras still seeking debt relief – at the same time he said he’s saved Greece – the signs are foreboding for him and his beleaguered party, elements of which are furiously trying to block foreign investments he’s wooing.

Dilution of workers rights, which Tsipras said he wouldn’t allow but agreed to, are another obstacle for the falling party even as he has dismissed surveys showing it’s sinking, predicting he’ll get another big win whenever elections are next held.

Still hanging over his head are 82 unfinished reforms and austerity measures the Troika has been pushing on him for more than two years as he has simultaneously sought to impose them while telling Greeks he’s resisting and fighting the good fight and isn’t to blame for what he’s doing because he had no choice – then claiming victory for doing so.

That is on top of another 110 undone reforms and the coming privatizations – which he said he would block – of Hellenic Petroleum (ELPE), Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) and Public Power Corporation (PPC) with workers vowing strikes and other consequences and actions if he goes ahead.