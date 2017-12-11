IMF Chief Lagarde Says Greece Needs Debt Restructure Deal

Greece can’t repay 326 billion euros ($384.58 billion) in three international bailouts and needs its debt restructured if not cut, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has again said.

The IMF, along with the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism make up the Quartet of international lenders putting up the rescue monies to save Greece from decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments, bring the economy to the edge of ruin.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has continued packing payrolls with favorites, going back on its word and hiring thousands of people after scores of thousands had earlier lost their jobs.

The IMF stayed out of a third bailout, this one for this one for 86 billion euros ($101.45 billion) that Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did even though it came with more Draconian measures he swore he would reject but implemented.

Tsipras has argued for a longer time to repay and lower interest rates and at one point was pushing for the lenders to write off some one-third of the debt, about 108.66 billion euros ($128.19 billion), which would have had to be picked up by taxpayers in the other 18 countries in the Eurozone, political suicide for their governments.

Tsipras has admitted the debt is unsustainable at the same time he said he’s brought the country to recovery, without mentioning that, if so, it was done by reneging on anti-austerity promises and following the orders of the lenders.

Lagarde, who wants the Troika to take a hit while insisting the IMF be repaid in full for its participation in the two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($283.13 billion), told the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore that Greece can’t pay what it owes.

The IMF, which earlier admitted that austerity measures it backed weren’t working, has demanded more before joining in with the Troika to further help Greece and she said it would offer a stand-by loan on certain conditions, including debt restructuring that protects her agency’s interest.

An assessment by IMF experts that has just been completed, Lagarde explained, outlined a series of actions and benchmarks that need to be met.

“We must deal with these in order to be able to move forward. It is my estimate that this can happen at the start of the new year,” she said.