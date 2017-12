You can almost imagine the rage in Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who’s used to being surrounded by zealots and submissive acolytes, when he was on the receiving end of lectures and pushbacks from Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister and Looney Left leader Alexis Tsipras, who somehow grew a backbone for the Athens visit of the strongman.

Before he even landed, Erdogan threw down the gauntlet, saying he wanted a rewrite of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set …