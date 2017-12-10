Artist Rosemary Lewandowski-Lois Speaks to TNH about Life and Work

By Eleni Sakellis December 10, 2017

Rosemary and George Lois at the 2016 CCNY Presidential Awards Gala in which they honored George for donating his archives. Photo by Louis Chan

NEW YORK – Artist Rosemary Lewandowski-Lois spoke to The National Herald about her life and work. Growing up on the Polish West Side of Syracuse, NY, she began drawing before she could write. At age 11, she told her father that she wanted to go to art school, but her father’s friends thought it would be a waste of money to send a daughter to college since she would get married and not have time for a career. Lewandowski-Lois’ father, …

