Hellenic College and Holy Cross in serious enrollment and financial crisis

BOSTON. Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology are in a dire situation in terms of enrollment and finances, according to a letter sent by the chairman of the Enrolment Committee Mr. Demetri Papakostas.

The letter was sent to Archbishop Demetrios, to the hierarchs and also to the clergy and laity members of the Board of Trustees.

The National Herald reveals Mr. Papacosta’s letter which has as follows:

“Your Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, Your Eminences, …