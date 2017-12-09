Tsipras Attends Quadrilateral Summit in Belgrade

BELGRADE – The second quadrilateral summit between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia started with a working dinner in Belgrade on Friday evening, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Balkan counterparts discussing regional cooperation, Serbia and the Western Balkans’ European prospects.

Tsipras, along with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Romania’s Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, will meet at 10:00 on Saturday and hold a joint press conference following their talks. The summit will end with a working lunch.

The first meeting of the four leaders was held in Bulgari’s Varna, in October. According to Serbian press reports, the summit is expected to confirm the commitment of the four leaders to cooperate for the benefit of the region as a whole and to discuss issues related to stability, security and economic cooperation in the fields of transport, energy and infrastructure.