Israeli Strikes Kill 2 Hamas Men after Gaza Rocket Attack (Video)

By Associated Press December 9, 2017

People look out from a window at masked Hamas gunmen during a rally against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.

The Israeli military says it targeted four Hamas facilities early Saturday in response to rockets fired the previous day, including one that landed in the town of Sderot without causing casualties or major damage.

The military says it struck military warehouses and weapons manufacturing sites. Hamas says it recovered the bodies of two of its men.

Israel considers Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from Gaza, which is home to other armed groups.

The conflagration was the latest fallout from President Donald Trump’s announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops in dozens of West Bank hotspots Friday and along the Gaza border, where two were killed.

Palestinian protesters stand on a hill during clashes on the Israeli border following a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, east of Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes on the Israeli border following a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, east of Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

