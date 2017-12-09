NYC Fashion Event Helps Save Lives of Women in Greece

By Stephanie Nikolopoulos and Eleni Sakellis,

NEW YORK – Tis the season to dress to impress, and Fashion Design Lab (FDL)’s Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Hellas holiday party brought together Greek New York’s fashion-forward community to shop for a good cause at Dreams on Air on Thursday, December 7.

Celebrating friendship and entrepreneurship, the event was a joint holiday party that involved the Association of Greek American Professional Women (A.G.A.P.W.) and the law office of Pardalis & Nohavicka to raise money for …