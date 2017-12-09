NYC Fashion Event Helps Save Lives of Women in Greece

By TNH Staff December 9, 2017

Fashion event in Soho raises funds to fight breast cancer in Greece. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

By Stephanie Nikolopoulos and Eleni Sakellis,

NEW YORK – Tis the season to dress to impress, and Fashion Design Lab (FDL)’s Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Hellas holiday party brought together Greek New York’s fashion-forward community to shop for a good cause at Dreams on Air on Thursday, December 7.

Celebrating friendship and entrepreneurship, the event was a joint holiday party that involved the Association of Greek American Professional Women (A.G.A.P.W.) and the law office of Pardalis & Nohavicka to raise money for …

