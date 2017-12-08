Govt Official Rejects Report on “Small Diplomatic Incident” with Erdogan in Komotini

KOMOTINI, Greece – There was no diplomatic incident in Western Thrace during a planned visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Greek government official said on Friday, the last day of the Turkish leader’s visit to Greece.

The official was responding to a news report in newspaper Kathimerini which claimed that Deputy Foreign Minister Ioannis Amanatidis had to point out to Erdogan that there had been no agreement between the two sides to speak to children with a microphone at a minority school in Komotini.

“No diplomatic incident took place in Thrace, as it is reported in Kathimerini. Everything goes according to plan,” the official said.