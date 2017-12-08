Parliamentary Committee Revokes Approval of Saudi Arms Deal

ATHENS – The Greek parliament’s Committee on Armament Programs and Contracts revoked its agreement to sell military equipment to Saudi Arabia, in an unprecedented move by the body.

The arms deal had been approved by the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA). According to information, the move was approved by all the parties except New Democracy, which abstained from the vote, calling it “pretext”.

“Today we discussed the issue we had unanimously raised at the previous meeting of the parliamentary Committee, that is, the possibility of revoking the January and March decisions on projectiles and bombs,” SYRIZA MEP Nikos Fylis said after the end of the meeting.

“What happened today is that we decided by majority (ND abstained) that we have to recall, revoke, the two decisions,” he added, noting that in order for the decision to take effect, the KYSEA will also have to repeal its decision.

Fylis said that after three European Parliament decisions, there is an international pressure to end Saudi Arabia’s armament because it is considered responsible for a humanitarian disaster. “Therefore we have a new international reality which our country has to take into account,” he said.