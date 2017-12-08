Observation of Orion Nebula, Betelgeuse Supergiant at Athens Observatory

The Athens National Observatory is holding a series of evening events for the general public in December, during which scientists will give talks about their field in easily-understood, layman’s terms. The talks will be followed by observation of the night sky using the Observatory’s telescopes.

The two visitors’ centres at Thissio and Penteli will turn their telescopes toward the constellation of Orion and allow visitors to admire the Orion nebula and the red supergiant Betelgeuse, a star 1,000 time bigger than Earth’s sun, which astronomers expect to go supernova within the next million years.

At Penteli the programme start at 20:00 and at Thissio at 17:00, on Saturday 9 and 16 December.

The Thissio visitors’ centre is also organising Christmas activities for children this Sunday, at 11:00-13:00, organising an “astronomical” treasure hunt that seeks to reply to the question “What was the Star of Christmas: an alignment of planets, a comet or a supernova explosion?”

For further information and bookings, contact the telephone number 210 3490055