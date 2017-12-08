The Professor, the Politician, and the Damage that Was Done

By Antonis H. Diamataris December 8, 2017

Greece's President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, left and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, review the Presidential Guard during the welcome ceremony in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

They did not resort to… pistols. This was not only their words, but also their body language. For seven minutes the professor, the President of Greece, and for seventeen minutes, the politician, the President of Turkey, had an open conflict on major national issues, broadcast live on television that will remain in history, at best, as an example to avoid. Erdogan, who, in an interview with Skai and Alexis Papahelas, raised the issue of renegotiating the Lausanne Treaty, the …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *