The Professor, the Politician, and the Damage that Was Done

They did not resort to… pistols. This was not only their words, but also their body language. For seven minutes the professor, the President of Greece, and for seventeen minutes, the politician, the President of Turkey, had an open conflict on major national issues, broadcast live on television that will remain in history, at best, as an example to avoid. Erdogan, who, in an interview with Skai and Alexis Papahelas, raised the issue of renegotiating the Lausanne Treaty, the …