Senator Gianaris, Community Leaders in Call to Shutdown Adult Nightclub Show Palace

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – Following the arrest of five people at the location in a prostitution raid, Senator Gianaris and community leaders will call for the shut down of adult nightclub ‘Show Palace.’ At the urging of community leaders, the State Liquor Authority repeatedly denied Show Palace, formerly known as Gypsy Rose, a liquor license, which has since been operating as an all-nude establishment. The adult establishment is operated by the same owners as former Bronx establishment ‘Sin City,’ which was known for gang activity, shootings and prostitution before its closure.

WHAT:

Senator Gianaris and community leaders call for the closure of Show Palace

WHEN:

Friday, December 8th at 11am

WHERE:

Show Palace, 42-50 21st St, Long Island City, NY 11101

WHO:

Senator Michael Gianaris

Council Member Van Bramer

Urban Upbound CEO Bishop Taylor

Community Board 2 District Manager Debbie Markell-Kleinert

Community Board 2 Former District Manager Pat O’Brien

Tenant Association President Carol Wilkins

Tenant Association President Claudia Coger

Deputy Chief of Staff to Assemblymember Cathy Nolan, David Aglialoro