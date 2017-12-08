Senator Gianaris, Community Leaders in Call to Shutdown Adult Nightclub Show Palace

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – Following the arrest of five people at the location in a prostitution raid, Senator Gianaris and community leaders will call for the shut down of adult nightclub ‘Show Palace.’ At the urging of community leaders, the State Liquor Authority repeatedly denied Show Palace, formerly known as Gypsy Rose, a liquor license, which has since been operating as an all-nude establishment. The adult establishment is operated by the same owners as former Bronx establishment ‘Sin City,’ which was known for gang activity, shootings and prostitution before its closure.
WHAT:
Senator Gianaris and community leaders call for the closure of Show Palace
WHEN:
Friday, December 8th at 11am
WHERE:
Show Palace, 42-50 21st St, Long Island City, NY 11101
WHO:
Senator Michael Gianaris
Council Member Van Bramer
Urban Upbound CEO Bishop Taylor
Community Board 2 District Manager Debbie Markell-Kleinert
Community Board 2 Former District Manager Pat O’Brien
Tenant Association President Carol Wilkins
Tenant Association President Claudia Coger
Deputy Chief of Staff to Assemblymember Cathy Nolan, David Aglialoro