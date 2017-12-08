President Pavlopoulos Receives Australian State of Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews

ATHENS – President of the Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Friday received the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, thanking him for Australia’s support of Greece’s demand for the return of the Parthenon Marbles, while stressing that they were a special case.

“The reason why we claim the Parthenon Marbles is because the Parthenon is unique on a global scale. It is the cradle of western and European civilisation, of course. Consequently, this cradle of civilisation must have all the elements that exist in order to inspire the grandeur for which it is destined in history. It is precisely because of this uniqueness that we ask for these ‘Marbles’ – as we call them – to come back. We do not ask for other things from other museums because this uniqueness did not exist,” Pavlopoulos said.

Andrews expressed his joy to be visiting the birthplace of many practices adopted by western civilisation and also relayed the greetings of the Greek community in Melbourne, the largest Greek community in Australia.