European Parliament President Wants Turkish Army Off Cyprus

NICOSIA – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani of Italy, visiting Cyprus’ capital for talks, said Turkey must withdraw an army it has kept on the occupied northern third since an unlawful 1974 invasion.

That came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Athens to meet Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras but the two skirted the thorny issue of Cyprus. Talks between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July after Erdogan said the army, now 30,000 strong, could be reduced but never removed and that he wanted the right to militarily intervene.

Tajani, backing the legitimate government of Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union that Turkey want to join – although Erdogan refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes – said European lawmakers support the withdrawal of the army, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Tajani met with Anastasiades for talks about the 43-year-long crisis that now seems dead in the water, at least until after the Cypriot elections in January, 2018. A long line of politicians, diplomats, envoys and other officials have failed to bring the two sides together.

Speaking through an interpreter, Tajani said the Parliament supported resumption of talks based on the borders and parameters set by the United Nations although UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also failed to help broker a deal in Switzerland.

Tajani said the Parliament backs termination of the military occupation by Turkey in the north. “I stressed that we are committed to support all necessary procedures to achieve a solution,” he said.

Cyprus was disappointed by the results of the visit of Erdogan to Athens, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said.

“From what I learned, the visit did not produce anything new for Cyprus,” Kasoulides told Antenna television station. He said that Cyprus wants to restart negotiations to end its 43-year long partition despite the disappointing results of Erdogan’s visit.

“Having a vacuum without any negotiations would be a dangerous situation,” Kasoulides said, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

Erdogan’s visit was designed to improve Greece-Turkey relations and the prospects of a solution putting an end to the Cyprus problem but it was barely mentioned.