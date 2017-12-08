SYRIZA Minister Blames Hellenikon Investors for Development Delays

ATHENS – With a Greek-led consortium complaining the Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is obstructing an 8-billion euro ($9.39 billion) plan to develop the old Hellenikon International Airport, the government minister overseeing it is blaming the builders.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis said the team, led by Greece’s Lamda Development, along with Chinese giant Fosun and an Abu Dhabi company, hadn’t met the terms of their contract – although they said they did and that it is elements in the governing party who don’t want any foreign investors in Greece.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who has been unable to rein in the dissidents, is frantically pursuing investors, particularly from China, but hasn’t intervened to get the project going even as the consortium said it could pull the plug.

Already, the country’s Archaeological Council (KAS) has declared parts of the site off-limits for development as the group wants to construct high-rise commercial and luxury buildings, stores, a casino, yacht port and a park.

Speaking in Parliament, Spirtzis ignored the KAS decision and environmental protests and said it wasn’t SYRIZA’s fault.

“The investor submitted the plan with a seven-month delay, in summer 2017. Had the ministry been so late, imagine the criticism it would get,” he said before that was refuted by the consortium and as concerns are mounting that the government just wants to stop the project in its tracks and is looking for reasons to blame someone else.

Lamda Development has publicly clarified that “the investors’ zoning plan was submitted to (privatization agency) TAIPED and approved, as the tender was completed with the signing of the contract in November 2014,” Kathimerini reported.

The consortium also said it was the state which came back with ordered amendments that changed the timetable and as almost none of the necessary licenses to proceed have been granted.

“After the amended contract was signed in July 2016, a partial redrafting was required. Eventually the integrated development plan was submitted to TAIPED for inspection in December 2016 and re-approved in February 2017.”

The investor added that “the final submission was not possible without the prior settlement of administrative issues pending at the time,” which refers to the archaeological and forestry obstacles, delays in the casino permit and other roadblocks.