Nine Greek Politicians Indicted Over Wealth Declarations

ATHENS – A parliamentary committee which reviews wealth declarations of public figures has recommended charges be brought against nine politicians it said failed to state their incomes for 2015 as required by law.

The committee indicted former Administrative Reform Minister Antonis Manitakis as well as four ex-New Democracy MPs, three former Golden Dawn lawmakers and two mayors, of Folegandros and Metsovo, for not providing authorities last year with details of their income and assets.

The committee did release financial details over the country’s party leaders in some part but said a final audit hasn’t been completed due to what it called administrative delays without explaining what they were.

But the preliminary findings made public Dec. 7 indicated that the party leaders’ assets in 2015 remained largely unchanged compared to the previous year.

One significant change was that the declarations of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis were submitted jointly with those of their wives, Peristera Baziana and Mareva Grabowski.