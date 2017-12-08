Measles Claims Two Unvaccinated Roma in Greece

ATHENS – With health experts fearing a wider outbreak, two people – both from the Roma community – have died from measles as many in Greece are reluctant to get vaccinations they believe don’t work.

An unvaccinated 17-year-old boy died at the University Hospital in Rio, near the western port city of Patra, on Dec. 1, after suffering a brain inflammation after contracting the disease from members of his family, Kathimerini said. His death follows that of an 11-month-old child, which had also not been inoculated against measles.

Since May this year, there have been 690 cases of measles, or 6.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. Just over half led to those who contracted the virus needing hospital treatment.

Almost 75 percent of the cases involved Greek Roma, while the vast majority were up to 14 years old.

In September, an expert advisor of the Hellenic Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDP) revealed told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) the country was in the throes of a measles epidemic that would spread.

Professor Takis Panagiotopoulos, specializing in child health at the National Centre for Public Health, said 90 of the first 100 cases of the disease recorded affected Greek nationals, showing it wasn’t related to refugees and migrants in the country.

The most effective protection against catching the measles, which was a disease with potentially serious complications that could even prove fatal, was the MMR vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella, he said.

This advice was not limited to children only but also any adults born after 1970 who had not had the measles and might need booster shots, he said.

“Measles is a potentially serious disease. The HCDCP is systematically following the course of the epidemiological situation in Greece and worldwide, gauging the facts and may possibly, depending on how things develop, recommend additional measures,” he said.

Among possible complications caused by measles were ear infections, pneumonia, encephalitis and many other serious and sometimes fatal problems, he added, while the disease was highly contagious.

He especially advised the need to debunk groundless rumours about the supposed risks of vaccines and inform parents and the public about the importance and safety of immunisation programs.

In November, HCDP Vice-President Agapios Terzidis told ANA that reluctance to be vaccinated, especially among socially marginalized groups such as Gypsies, were the main causes.

With the onset of the epidemic in nearby countries, the HCDCP launched a campaign to inform the public and raise awareness of the risks, using posters, advertisements, and actions to vaccinate groups such as Gypsies, migrants and refugees.

Since last June, he stressed, 12,000 doses of vaccine have been produced and 25,000 vaccinations will be carried out by the end of the year.