Mitsotakis: Greeks and Turks Must Learn to Coexist in Harmony

ATHENS – The Greek and Turkish peoples are fated to live next to each other geographically, and must reach as peaceful and productive a coexistence as possible, said main opposition New Democracy (ND) party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, following a 45-minute meeting with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Athens.

“The Greek and the Turkish peoples are fated by geography to live next to one another,” Mitsotakis said. “The self-evident mission of their leadership is to guarantee a coexistence that is as harmonious, peaceful and productive as possible, to the benefit of both peoples.”

In addition, large global and regional challenges like terrorism and migration flows make Greece and Turkey’s collaboration even more urgent. “This however requires responsibility, the application of wisdom and goodwill, away from behaviors and statements that encourage nationalism and populism,” the ND leader said.

Mitsotakis said that casting doubt on law and acknowledging history selectively was not helpful, and called on Greek-Turkish relations to restart.

“As I said to (President) Erdogan, in a sincere exchange of views we held, I stressed that his visit to Thrace must improve relations between the two countries, rather than disturb them.”

Erdogan, who arrived in Greece on Thursday, is scheduled to visit Thrace on Friday before departing for Turkey.

Foreign ministry rejects criticism of Erdogan visit by opposition

The visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Greece should not be used for petty politics, the Greek foreign ministry said in a press release on Thursday, criticizing lawmakers of the opposition and media who described the event as a failure.

“A highlight for the country’s foreign policy, including the current visit of Turkish President Erdogan to Athens, should not be used for petty politics,” the foreign ministry said.

“Even before the meetings between the prime minister and the Turkish president were held, as well as between ministers, officials of the opposition but also opposition media have commented on the alleged failure of today’s historic visit. This frivolous criticism against the Greek foreign policy supports a peculiar neo-isolationism and turns inertia and immobility into the highest value,” it added.

“This prefabricated criticism directly affects not only the country and the Foreign Ministry, but it also the diplomats and other ministry employees who have worked hard for the success of today’s visit.”